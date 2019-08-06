Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Pelosi invites Trump to testify as new witnesses prepare
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Clouds move in overnight
AP Exclusive: Climate said to imperil 60% of Superfund sites
Protesters try to leave Hong Kong campus but avoid arrest
Ford Mustang SUV starts a blitz of new electric vehicles
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
Buffalo Sabres
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
Section V soccer teams defeated in state championships
Top Stories
Three HF-L seniors sign National Letters of Intent
Edmunds inspires Bills with Saturday pep talk
Bills trip to Miami exactly what they needed
Thad’s Three Things: Bills at Dolphins
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Clouds move in overnight
Top Stories
News 8 at 6 web edition: November 17, 2019
Top Stories
Bills Gameday Recap: Week 11 vs. Dolphins
Rally celebrates withdrawal of CABLE Act
Fundraiser held in honor of Officer Ortiz
First Responders react to new bill designed to protect them
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community Photos
CMA Awards
The Mel Robbins Show
Plugged-In Parent
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Zoo Life
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Food For Families
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
championships
Section V soccer teams defeated in state championships
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Clouds move in overnight
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss