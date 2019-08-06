Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Is America ready for gay president? Iowa casts first votes
Top Stories
Massaoke returns to Fringe Fest
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 1 person arrested
Prepare yourself for traffic, ticket and tailgate changes at Bills home opener
What you need to know about CBD
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
The Big Game
Top Stories
Prepare yourself for traffic, ticket and tailgate changes at Bills home opener
Top Stories
Pay college athletes? NY assembly bill could make it happen
Cal-Mum star tops Section Five Best
Sunrise Sports on September 20
The field at Frontier Field is being replaced ahead of the 2020 Red Wings season
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Massaoke returns to Fringe Fest
Top Stories
Prepare yourself for traffic, ticket and tailgate changes at Bills home opener
Top Stories
What you need to know about CBD
After social media storm, POP ROC and Morgan’s Cereal Bar team up
Weather forecast: A fine finale to summer!
Cal-Mum star tops Section Five Best
Lifestyle
Around Town
The Mel Robbins Show
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Hispanic Heritage Month
Back to School
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
CBD
What you need to know about CBD
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: A fine finale to summer!
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss