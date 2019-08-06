carrier dome

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Clouds this morning with sun this afternoon
Top Stories
Two shot, car found with bullet holes on Clinton Avenue
Lollypop Farm will be closed Sunday after virus discovered
Pope in Nagasaki: No to atomic weapons, deterrence doctrine
The no excuses inspiration
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Buffalo Sabres
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
McQuaid defeats Cicero-North Syracuse for a shot at first-ever state title
Top Stories
Thad’s Three Things: Bills vs. Broncos
Canandaigua football falls in Class A semifinal to Carthage
SU beats Cornell 72-53 in ‘Battle of the Boeheims’
Boys basketball refs, Section V reach agreement
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Clouds this morning with sun this afternoon
Top Stories
The no excuses inspiration
Top Stories
Adam Interviews Julia Figueras
RCSD cuts will be “devastating for students” says Teachers Union President
Brighton woman survives ‘internal decapitation’
Community groups call for a stop to controversial police harassment bill
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community Photos
CMA Awards
The Mel Robbins Show
Plugged-In Parent
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Zoo Life
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Food For Families
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
carrier dome
McQuaid defeats Cicero-North Syracuse for a shot at first-ever state title
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Clouds this morning with sun this afternoon
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss