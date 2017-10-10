Skip to content
Canandaigua
Officer hospitalized after preventing man from jumping off bridge
Canandaigua hit-and-run victim speaks up day after getting hit while cycling
Canandaigua police officer cleared in parole officer’s shooting
Sen. Schumer pushes for $90M to upgrade Canandaigua VA
Canandaigua Polar Plunge set for this weekend
Police: Canandaigua man attempted to attack man with lacrosse stick
Woman charged with selling fentanyl in Canandaigua
Steve Martin and Martin Short schedule show at CMAC
Canandaigua planning board approves revised plan for new Nolan’s restaurant
Canandaigua man charged with forcible touching, impersonation
Police: Parole officer shot 3 times at Canandaigua apartment
Golisano withholds $90K tax payment due to geese problem
Officer involved in fatal shooting at Pinnacle North identified
Schools utilize helpline to encourage students, parents to ask for help
Owners of Nolan’s Restaurant apply for federal grant
