cactus_jack

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Border Report Tour
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Way forward in Ecuador looks murky after deadly violence
Top Stories
Rochester City Council members grill school officials over budget crisis
Weather forecast: Cold morning, but one more beauty heading our way…
Adam Interviews Mick Foley
Cole, Astros beat Rays 6-1 in ALDS Game 5; Yankees next
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
The Big Game
Top Stories
Section V Best: October 10, 2019
Top Stories
Sunrise Sports on October 10
Sabres rookie Olofsson ties NHL power-play goal record in 5-4 OT win over Canadiens
UPrep quarterback unfazed by adversity as Griffins dominate Class B
Zay Jones thanks Bills staff, fans after being traded to Oakland
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Rochester City Council members grill school officials over budget crisis
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Cold morning, but one more beauty heading our way…
Top Stories
Adam Interviews Mick Foley
Single-payer health care in NY? State lawmakers hear both sides at U of R
Skateboarders rejoice over groundbreaking of the new ROC City Skate Park
Baker creates wedding cake in shape, size of deer
Lifestyle
Around Town
The Mel Robbins Show
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
cactus_jack
Adam Interviews Mick Foley
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Cold morning, but one more beauty heading our way…
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss