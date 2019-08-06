bryant and stratton college

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Taking a little break (for now)…
Top Stories
Meals on Wheels in “desperate need of volunteers”
Every person in America can get a free taco on October 30
Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces hostile Congress
The Latest: Game 1 averages 12.1 million viewers
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Buffalo Sabres
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
Ed Oliver hungry for more major plays
Top Stories
Josh Allen visits young football player recovering from injury
Tre’ White named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Eichel’s overtime goal seals Sabres’ 4-3 win over Sharks
Pittsford running back escaped homelessness with help of teammate’s family
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Taking a little break (for now)…
Top Stories
Meals on Wheels in “desperate need of volunteers”
Top Stories
Lead poisoning thresholds changing in New York could strain some counties
Josh Allen visits young football player recovering from injury
Medical assistants in high demand in Rochester
How do you know if your child’s daycare is properly certified?
Lifestyle
Around Town
The Mel Robbins Show
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community Photos
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Hispanic Heritage Month
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
New video shows Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, man moments before kidnapping
bryant and stratton college
Medical assistants in high demand in Rochester
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Taking a little break (for now)…
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss