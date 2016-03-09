Bruce_leonard

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Antonio Brown faces rape accusations by former trainer
Top Stories
China keeps penalties on US pork, soy, eases some others
City of Rochester facing lawsuit over plans for Colgate School property
Inside Bolton’s exit: Mongolia, a mustache, a tweet
Route 104 flyover ramp to Bay Bridge will close overnight
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
Girls soccer at Penfield, Schroeder end in draws
Top Stories
A sold out Dome will greet the No. 1 Clemson Tigers Saturday evening
Top Stories
Bills fans celebrate season-opening victory
Allen overcomes poor start, rallies Bills for 17-16 win over Jets
Did critics make Josh Allen strong?
Syracuse drops from AP Top 25 Poll
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
City of Rochester facing lawsuit over plans for Colgate School property
Top Stories
Route 104 flyover ramp to Bay Bridge will close overnight
Top Stories
Overnight Weather Forecast: Watch for storms after midnight…
Monroe County Legislature passes ‘Bryce’s Law’ in effort to increase grease trap safety
Former judge Leticia Astacio representing teen accused of stealing police car
Brighton teacher accused of using racial slur in class testifies in district hearing
Lifestyle
Around Town
The Mel Robbins Show
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
New York State Fair
Back to School
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Bruce_leonard
1 murder charge stands, 1 dropped for in Word of Life beating death case
Dont Miss
Overnight Weather Forecast: Watch for storms after midnight…
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss