Closings
Closings
ABC Head Start
Closings
Action for a Better Community
Closings
Albion Central
Closings
Attica Central
Closings
Brighton Library
Closings
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Closings
Browncroft Comm. Church
Closings
Calvary Assembly of God
Closings
Crossway Assembly
Closings
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Closings
Eastside Church
Closings
First Bible Baptist Church
Closings
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Closings
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Closings
Gates Presbyterian Church
Closings
GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB
Closings
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Closings
Gymnastics Training Center of Rochester
Closings
Hilltop Industries
Closings
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Hope Church
Closings
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Closings
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Closings
KidStart-Lehman
Closings
Koinonia Fellowship
Closings
Lifetime Assistance
Closings
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Closings
Messiah Lutheran Church
Closings
Monroe BOCES No. 2
Closings
Monroe Community Coll.
Closings
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Closings
Northside Christian Academy
Closings
Open Door Baptist Church
Closings
Orleans Co. Christian
Closings
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Closings
Pearce Church
Closings
Perinton Community Center
Closings
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Closings
Perinton VFW 8495
Closings
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
Closings
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Closings
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Closings
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Closings
Roosevelt Children's Center
Closings
Southside Church of Christ
Closings
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Closings
Spiritus Christi Church
Closings
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
Closings
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Closings
Town of Irondequoit
Closings
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Closings
Town of Walworth
Closings
Villa of Hope School
Closings
Village of E. Rochester
Closings
Warsaw Head Start
Closings
Webster Baptist Church
brockport men's basketball
Brockport men’s basketball has tournament run cut short by cancellation
Video
Trending Stories
Eight new local cases of COVID-19, 10 total now in Monroe County
Video
Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency
Video
Wegmans limits number of items customers can buy
Video
Gov. Cuomo: 1 death, 524 cases throughout New York State
Video
Wegmans secretly funded anti-Whole Foods development groups
Video
Closings and delays: Coronavirus shuts down schools, businesses throughout the area
BREAKING: Ontario County declares state of emergency over COVID-19 concerns
Local biotech company testing treatment for COVID-19
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: A cold start to Monday
Video
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss