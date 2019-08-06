Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
South Korea’s ‘Parasite’ wins international feature Oscar
Top Stories
A hijab and Azawakh hounds: Westminster dog show’s new faces
Fire destroys barn used in marriage proposal
U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan attack identified
Two hospitalized after falling through ice in Wayne County
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Almanac
Map Center
Weather Dogs
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Wx Blog
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Buffalo Sabres
Section V Best
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Irondequoit and Penfield hockey get senior night victories
Top Stories
Knighthawks lose lead late, fall on OT shorty
Roundball Roundup: February 8, 2020
Hilton wins 6th wrestling sectional title
Irondequoit stuns Webster Thomas on half-court buzzer-beater
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Fire destroys barn used in marriage proposal
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Snow to rain tonight, more snow on the way late week?
Top Stories
Plow company keeping busy after weekend snowfall
Seeing-eye dogs train at ROC airport
Flocks of people head to ski shops and slopes after large snowfall
Businesses trying to make the most out of a slow snow day
Lifestyle
Around Town
Remarkable Women
Health Watch
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Sunrise Smart Start
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
The Mel Robbins Show
Coronavirus
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Why ROC
Be Inspired
Friend For Life
Community Photos
Ask The Experts
Zoo Life
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Asbury First Storehouse
1
of
/
3
Closings
Eugenio Maria De Hostos Chrtr
2
of
/
3
Closings
Roch. ChildFirst Network
3
of
/
3
branton
Fire destroys barn used in marriage proposal
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Snow to rain tonight, more snow on the way late week?
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss