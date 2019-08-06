Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Listeria concerns prompts ramen recall
Top Stories
Lorenzo Alexander’s daughter surprises him with pregame national anthem
Giants have fired coach Pat Shurmur, GM Dave Gettleman stays
Pompeo to visit Ukraine as Senate weighs impeachment trial
Forest ecologist helps refashion Barbie dolls as scientists
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Almanac
Map Center
Weather Dogs
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Wx Blog
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Buffalo Sabres
Section V Best
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
Lorenzo Alexander’s daughter surprises him with pregame national anthem
Top Stories
Bills Gameday Recap: Week 17 vs. Jets
Bills vs. Texans will kickoff NFL’s Wild Card weekend
Conservative Bills fall at home to Jets 13-6 in regular season finale
Allen vs. Darnold: Bills building a better QB
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Bills Gameday Recap: Week 17 vs. Jets
Top Stories
Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, December 30
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Rain this morning, mild this afternoon
Former Boy Scout president of Niagara accused of sexual abuse outside of Scouts
Cuomo to propose ban on e-cig flavors and ads aimed at youth
How to find the right tax preparer
Lifestyle
Around Town
Remarkable Women
Health News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Games
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community Photos
The Mel Robbins Show
Plugged-In Parent
Sunrise Smart Start
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Zoo Life
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Food For Families
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
bookstore
Signs of life for independent bookstores
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Rain this morning, mild this afternoon
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss