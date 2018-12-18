Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
State News
Your Local Election HQ
Education
Crime
Business News
Entertainment News
Washington-DC
CBSN Live
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Weird News
Recalls
Top Stories
Rochester City officials looking for ways to fund $2M soccer stadium project
Top Stories
Community leader says former RPD officer’s full body cam video is “troubling”
Judge blocks government lawyers from quitting census fight
Her missing wallet from the 1940s was found in a high school bathroom wall
15-year jail sentence for Rochester man who recruited minor as prostitute
Weather
Weather
8-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Senior PGA
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
MLB union wants more competition, more money for young stars
Top Stories
US women’s soccer team captain accepts Capitol invitation
With 19 aces, gutsy comeback, Serena reaches Wimbledon semis
Konta bristles at reporter after Wimbledon loss
Manfred: Baseballs not juiced, but decreased drag puzzling
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Putting Rochester First Events
Calendar
Extraordinary People
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Plugged-In Parent
Honor Roll
Friend For Life
Community Photos
Contests
Fuel Finder
Golden Apple Scholarship
Rescan
Lifestyle
Health News
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
CBS Full Episodes
Contact Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Rescan
Keep WROC
Search
Search
Search
body cam
Community leader says former RPD officer’s full body cam video is “troubling”
Dont Miss
WROC-TV is Changing Frequencies
Extraordinary People
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss