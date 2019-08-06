board of education

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
24°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Impeachment shadows Trump on trip to NATO leaders meeting
Top Stories
Metal detectors could be added to Albion central school district
Seahawks take over 1st place in NFC West, beat Vikings 37-30
Weather forecast: Watch for slick spots into the morning…
Sabres defeat Devils in offensive onslaught
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Buffalo Sabres
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
Sabres defeat Devils in offensive onslaught
Top Stories
Bills playoff picture: The view from far above
Amerks to host ‘Star Wars Night’ Saturday at the Blue Cross Arena
Bills flexed to Sunday Night Football for week 15 in Pittsburgh
McQuaid falls to New Rochelle in Class AA state championship game
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Metal detectors could be added to Albion central school district
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Watch for slick spots into the morning…
Top Stories
Cyber Monday: Shopping online safety tips
De-icing driveways with and without salt
Girl with the Golden Feet: Greece teen tap dancer wins gold overseas
December arrives with blast of picturesque winter weather
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community Photos
CMA Awards
The Mel Robbins Show
Plugged-In Parent
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Zoo Life
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Food For Families
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
board of education
Metal detectors could be added to Albion central school district
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Watch for slick spots into the morning…
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss