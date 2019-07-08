blue-green

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Danish royal household ‘surprised’ by Trump canceling trip
Top Stories
Asian stocks follow Wall Street lower before US Fed release
Sports betting begins Friday at del Lago
Noose removed from Greece home after public voices concerns
Redevelopment plan for former Colgate school approved
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
Ed Oliver acclimating to team culture
Top Stories
Bills’ Morse OK’d to practice while in concussion protocol
Top Stories
SU women’s basketball player speaks about her battle with breast cancer
Syracuse football ranked No. 22 to begin season
Versatility shines on Bills offensive line
Bills reach injury settlement and release E.J. Gaines
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Sports betting begins Friday at del Lago
Top Stories
Noose removed from Greece home after public voices concerns
Top Stories
Redevelopment plan for former Colgate school approved
Mobile home park passes electrical inspection after 40 days without power
Rollover crash brings down utility pole and damages boat in Riga
Rochester City Council honors young heroes
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Rescan
New York State Fair
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Rescan
Keep WROC
Search
Search
Search
blue-green
Toxic algae forces closure of Ellison Dog Park pond area
Dont Miss
WROC-TV is Changing Frequencies
Weather forecast: Storms approach overnight into Wednesday
Adam Interviews
More Don't Miss