Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Traffic
Top Stories
Visitor finds 2.12 carat brown diamond at Arkansas State Park
Top Stories
FCC required transmitter change causes antenna broadcast interruptions
Top aides leave Dem campaign arm amid diversity complaints
Weather forecast: Warm, humid, p.m. T-storms
75 bison on the loose in Otsego County
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Sports
Local Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
AP Source: Ellis steps down as women’s national team coach
Top Stories
Minnesota Wild fire GM Paul Fenton after 1 season
Top Stories
Luck to miss next 2 practices, Colts preseason opener
Dolphins coach: Ryan Fitzpatrick is front-runner in QB race
Bills get break from summer sun during practice No. 5 of Training Camp
LEADING OFF: Thor throws as deadline nears, Rays vs Red Sox
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Top Stories
FCC required transmitter change causes antenna broadcast interruptions
Top Stories
3 teens arrested in Brighton, found with stolen items
Top Stories
Bills get break from summer sun during practice No. 5 of Training Camp
2 Walmart employees killed in shooting at Mississippi store
Canopy Growth starts work on upstate NY hemp facility
Police say NY woman killed by husband, placed in dumpster
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Rescan
New York State Fair
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Rescan
Keep WROC
Search
Search
Search
blog
JAMES WX BLOG: One Jet Stream to rule them all
Dont Miss
WROC-TV is Changing Frequencies
Bills Training Camp guide: Tickets, parking, events and more
Weather forecast: Warm, humid, p.m. T-storms
More Don't Miss