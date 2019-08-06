bills running backs

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Back to School: Facts First
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
AP Explains: Is a Trump White House acceptance speech legal?
Top Stories
Rochester attorney on NRA lawsuit: ‘I don’t think it’ll be over fast’
Video
Africa passes 1M confirmed virus cases; true number far more
13-year-old driving on grandmother’s lap says he tried to brake before hitting 5 people
Video
Caregiver arrested after video shows 88-year-old Florida man being punched, slapped
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Destination NY
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
Olympics
Section V Best
Home Hoops Tournament
Western NY PGA Tips
Every Team Has A Story
Top Stories
Tre White decides to play
Top Stories
Devin Singletary prepares for a leadership role in his second season
Bills CB Tre’Davious White calls out fans who are unhappy with potential opt-out
Diggin’ it: New Bills WR Stefon Diggs ‘super excited’ to be in Buffalo
New Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs says he’s ‘bought in’ on playing this year
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
NY AG files lawsuit to dissolve NRA; NRA files counter lawsuit
Video
Top Stories
Rochester attorney on NRA lawsuit: ‘I don’t think it’ll be over fast’
Video
Top Stories
13-year-old driving on grandmother’s lap says he tried to brake before hitting 5 people
Video
Weather forecast: Great evening, a few showers by morning…
Video
Texas father saves 4-year-old daughter from nearly 12-foot alligator
Video
NYS Fitness Alliance sends detailed safety protocols to New York state for approval on gym reopening
Video
Lifestyle
Destination NY
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll: Senior Salute
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Community Photos
Open For Business
First Responders Spotlight
Reimagining NY
Putting Rochester First
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
bills running backs
Devin Singletary prepares for a leadership role in his second season
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Putting Rochester First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Back To School: Facts First
Trending Stories
NY Attorney General Letitia James files lawsuit aiming to ‘dissolve NRA entirely’
Video
Driver killed, officer injured after striking police car on East Ridge Road
Video
A conversation about Lake Ontario flooding with an engineer reviewing Plan 2014
Gov. Cuomo says gyms are highly problematic, will remain closed until state feels they can open safely
Dozens of Rochester firefighters show up to help gravely ill colleague fix his home
Video
Police, family searching for missing 24-year-old Rochester man last seen Sunday
Fairport bars fear they won’t recover after pandemic forced closure
Video
Every school district reopening plan in the 9-county Rochester & Finger Lakes region
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Great evening, a few showers by morning…
Video
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss