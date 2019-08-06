bills primetime

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Virus, fan eagerness may spur sports bet, casino expansion
Top Stories
Trump raises $170 million as he looks to future
Pennsylvania man charged with killing neighbor’s dogs, and owner cited
Video
LIVE: US panel to decide who should get first COVID-19 vaccine shots
Live
Trillium Health honors the past, present, and future on World AIDS Day
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Olympics
Western NY PGA Tips
The Big Game
Top Stories
Jake Fromm prevents Bills from having Broncos QB situation
Top Stories
Bills and 49ers will play in Arizona on Monday night
Bills ugly win over Chargers all about finding options
Video
Bills Game Blog: Bills vs. Chargers
Feldman’s Favorites? Week 12
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Trillium Health honors the past, present, and future on World AIDS Day
Video
Top Stories
What is The United Way’s ‘ROC the Day’? Here’s ‘The Big Picture’
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Showers of rain and wet snow today, flaky tonight
Video
COVID-19 orange zone a balancing act between public health and economic health
Video
Orange zone school testing changed to 20% monthly: ‘This is manageable’
Video
A ‘Mandalorian’ Game Boy game? Unique pandemic hobby for Rochester-based artist
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Community Photos
Friend For Life
First Responders Spotlight
Putting Rochester First
Veterans Voices
Food For Families
Holidays
Top Stories
Save the Bug Jar: Iconic Rochester music venue turns to public for support during pandemic
Top Stories
No Genesee Brewery Keg Tree this year
Waste water treatment plant demolished in Penfield park
Video
Roc The Day helps Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester and other nonprofits
Video
Monroe County car dealership hosting free mask distribution event
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
bills primetime
Bills and 49ers will play in Arizona on Monday night
Trending Stories
Gov. Cuomo addresses three ‘gross omissions’ in Washington’s vaccine plan
‘Juno’ star Elliot Page announces he is transgender
541 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 11 new deaths, 404 hospitalized
Video
Coronavirus Town Hall: Your questions for County Executive Bello, Dr. Mendoza and Rep. Morelle
Bello, Dr. Mendoza on COVID-19: ‘We are at a tipping point in this crisis’
Video
Jake Fromm prevents Bills from having Broncos QB situation
Rochester doctors ask for more volunteers in vaccine research trials through the holidays
Video
Gov. Cuomo unveils winter COVID-19 strategy: ‘Hospital capacity is our top concern’
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Showers of rain and wet snow today, flaky tonight
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss