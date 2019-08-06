Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Saints beat Falcons to clinch 3rd straight NFC South title
Top Stories
Shoppers out for pre-Black Friday steals, deals and bargains
Nation’s winningest football coach McKissick dead at 93
Trump visits troops in Afghanistan, reveals US-Taliban talks
Handful of schools offer refugee kids a safe place to learn
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Buffalo Sabres
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
Bills garner national media attention with Thanksgiving win over Dallas
Top Stories
Bills Gameday Recap: Week 13 vs. Cowboys
Thad’s Three Things: Bills at Cowboys
Bills balance excitement of primetime exposure with preparation
Cowboys offense will be the Bills defense’s toughest test yet
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Shoppers out for pre-Black Friday steals, deals and bargains
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Cold Turkey, followed by snow & ice Sunday
Top Stories
Organizers, who overcame homelessness and drug addiction, host free Thanksgiving dinner
Rochester font-making company has historical ties to Frederick Douglass, underground railroad
Rochester area organizations looking for volunteers this holiday season
Lemurs get thanksgiving feast at Chicago zoo
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community Photos
CMA Awards
The Mel Robbins Show
Plugged-In Parent
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Zoo Life
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Food For Families
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
bills gameday recap
Bills Gameday Recap: Week 13 vs. Cowboys
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Cold Turkey, followed by snow & ice Sunday
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss