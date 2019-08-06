bills dolphins

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Shutdown, impeachment, virus: Chaotic Congress winds down
Top Stories
New coronavirus variant reported in Florida, marking the nation’s 3rd confirmed case
Video
Weather forecast: Cold & quiet into midnight, but freezing rain kicks off our start to 2021…
Sen. Schumer touts 375 new jobs at Rochester ‘gigafactory’
Local financial expert answers questions about $600 stimulus checks
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Olympics
Western NY PGA Tips
The Big Game
Top Stories
Bills defense will ‘make it hard’ for Tua Tagovailoa
Top Stories
Jack Eichel ready for another Sabres season with hopefully a different result
Bills to let 6,700 fans back in stadium for playoff game
Stefon Diggs named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Beasley has concerning leg injury
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Cold & quiet into midnight, but freezing rain kicks off our start to 2021…
Top Stories
COVID testing company says Bills Stadium model could work for restaurants
Video
Top Stories
‘It was a shrine:’ Local artist remembers City Blue Imaging in a digital miniature
Video
Cuomo: Rapid COVID testing key to reopening businesses?
Video
Henrietta residents push back against development plans
Video
New Year’s Eve 2020: Monroe County restaurants to close at 10 p.m.
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Community Photos
Friend For Life
First Responders Spotlight
Putting Rochester First
Veterans Voices
Food For Families
Holidays
Top Stories
Homeless shelters brace for pandemic winter
Video
Top Stories
Possible hybrid learning for 7th – 12th graders in RCSD
Virtual tour of Warner Castle now offered
Video
Carolers serenade nursing homes and their residents
Video
City Blue Imaging to reopen in temporary office after Christmas Eve fire
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Alerts
Alexa
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
bills dolphins
Bills defense will ‘make it hard’ for Tua Tagovailoa
Trending Stories
NY laws that will take effect beginning in 2021
UPDATE: FDA backs off $14,000 fee to distilleries making sanitizer during COVID pandemic
Video
How soon are you immune to COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine?
787 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, record single-day increase
Video
750-mile Empire State Trail has been completed
Video
RCSD to pay $1.15 million in settlement over Trevyan Rowe’s death
Two women caught stealing almost $1,500 worth of merchandise from Von Maur
CDC recommending grocery store workers be included in Phase 1B for vaccine
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Cold & quiet into midnight, but freezing rain kicks off our start to 2021…
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss