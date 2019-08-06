Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Back to School: Facts First
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Outcry in Somalia as new bill would allow child marriage
Top Stories
Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman
Local Democratic infighting flares anew in legislature
How it happened: Inside Biden’s search for a running mate
How it happened: Inside Biden’s search for a running mate
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Destination NY
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
Olympics
Section V Best
Home Hoops Tournament
Western NY PGA Tips
Every Team Has A Story
Top Stories
Wade back from England (barely) to again chase NFL dream
Top Stories
Bills CB Levi Wallace is ready to compete on and off the field
Bills DE Jerry Hughes stresses the importance of voting
Video
Sabres announce #ReturnToRoyal with new uniforms
Bills WR John Brown on upcoming season: ‘I’ve never been this excited’
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Humidity going down…
Top Stories
With low Census counts coming in, Ibero goes door to door
Video
Top Stories
Rochester mental health professionals offer advice on back to school anxiety
Video
Kamala Harris: Who is Joe Biden’s running mate?
Video
President Trump, Ivanka made donations to Harris’s campaign in 2014
Video
Irondequoit sport center to offer remote learning and athletic sessions
Video
Lifestyle
Destination NY
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll: Senior Salute
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Community Photos
Open For Business
First Responders Spotlight
Reimagining NY
Putting Rochester First
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
bills cb
Bills CB Levi Wallace is ready to compete on and off the field
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Putting Rochester First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Back To School: Facts First
Trending Stories
2 states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, 4 removed, 32 states total on list
Video
Tyquan Rivera, man who shot Rochester police officer in 2009, arrested in Greece
Walmart to transition to sustainable beef supply chain
Frederick Douglass International: Rochester airport name change authorized by county legislature
Video
How to see Perseid Meteor Shower, viewable near Rochester
NYS Attorney General suing Hillandale Farms for price gouging on eggs
Buckle up: Gov. Cuomo signs law requiring adults to wear seat belts in back seats
Video
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Humidity going down…
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss