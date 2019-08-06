bednarik award

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Back to School: Facts First
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Stimulus checks update: Many Americans would get more in second payment
Video
Top Stories
Kodak stock soars after $765M federal loan announcement on pharmaceutical manufacturing
Video
Local religious leaders stand with County Legislator LaMar in complaint against Morelle
Biden expected to choose running mate next week
Police: Man arrested in Brooklyn slaying also confesses to second murder
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Destination NY
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
Olympics
Section V Best
Home Hoops Tournament
Western NY PGA Tips
Every Team Has A Story
Top Stories
Aquinas grad, UB senior Taylor Riggins named to preseason defensive award lists
Top Stories
Bills DT Star Lotulelei opts out of 2020 season
Blue Jays begin arriving in Rochester
Video
Bills Camp Preview: Special Teams
Bills training camp to kick off Tuesday
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Get on board with Greater ROC
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Showers and thunderstorms return today
Video
Top Stories
RIT testing sewage from residence halls for COVID
Video
Dr. Fauci warns that Midwest could see a surge in COVID-19 cases
Video
Kodak’s nearby businesses hoping for rebirth after massive federal deal
Video
Brad Paisley releasing music video featuring ‘black or white, relax and have a beer’ friends Wednesday
Lifestyle
Destination NY
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll: Senior Salute
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Community Photos
Open For Business
First Responders Spotlight
Reimagining NY
Putting Rochester First
Report It!
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
bednarik award
Aquinas grad, UB senior Taylor Riggins named to preseason defensive award lists
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Putting Rochester First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Back To School: Facts First
Trending Stories
3 more states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, 34 total, plus Puerto Rico, Washington D.C.
Video
Kodak lands $765M federal loan to develop prescription drug ingredients, aims to add 300 jobs in Rochester
Video
Rep. Morelle releases screenshots of text messages in connection to ethics complaint filed Monday
Video
Adam Interviews Kodak CEO Jim Continenza
Video
Local religious leaders stand with County Legislator LaMar in complaint against Morelle
45 New York state liquor licenses suspended, 503 businesses charged for violations during pandemic
Kodak stock soars after $765M federal loan announcement on pharmaceutical manufacturing
Video
0 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 12 new cases, lowest hospitalization rate since March 29
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Showers and thunderstorms return today
Video
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss