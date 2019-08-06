beauty_and_the_beast

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Alabama executes inmate convicted in killing of 3 officers
Top Stories
Section V Best: March 5, 2020
Video
WEATHER 101: Snow Friday and 60 degrees Monday. How does that happen?
Adam Interviews Shelly Thompson
Officials: 6 fire departments respond to Scottsville apartment fire
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Map Center
Weather Extras
Almanac
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Buffalo Sabres
Section V Best
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Section V Live: March 5, 2020
Top Stories
Irondequoit stages comeback for the ages
Video
East strong: East, Eastridge, Northeast Douglass all win sectional semis
Video
UPrep, Geneva score semifinal wins
Video
Mendon overwhelms East early
Video
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Section V Best: March 5, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Adam Interviews Shelly Thompson
Top Stories
Officials: 6 fire departments respond to Scottsville apartment fire
Detox beds approved at Villa of Hope Dewey Avenue campus
Video
Lyell Ave. demolition leaves crater, severed sewer and water lines
Weather forecast: From sunshine to snow…
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health Watch
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Sunrise Smart Start
Coronavirus
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
The Mel Robbins Show
Remarkable Women
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Why ROC
Be Inspired
Friend For Life
Community Photos
Ask The Experts
Puerto Rico Recovery
First Responders Spotlight
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
Manor Intermediate School
beauty_and_the_beast
Adam Interviews Shelly Thompson
Trending Stories
One person tested for COVID-19 coronavirus at Rochester General Hospital
Video
Lyell Ave. demolition leaves crater, severed sewer and water lines
Officials: 6 fire departments respond to Scottsville apartment fire
SUNY Chancellor visits Brockport after recent tension on campus
Thinking spring: Lilac Festival announces musical headliners for 2020
Video
Food stamp change fuels anxiety as states try to curb impact
Officials: Wayne County residents under quarantine
Murphy’s Law on East Avenue back open after temporary shutdown
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: From sunshine to snow…
Video
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss