Assault
Two injured in attempted robbery on Scrantom Street
Police: Canandaigua man attempted to attack man with lacrosse stick
After Facebook campaign, Livingston Co. man admits to rape
Lyons woman charged with hit-and-run in Victor
Orleans County couple charged with sexually abusing children
More Assault Headlines
DICK’s Sporting Goods no longer selling assault-style rifles
Dick’s Sporting Goods to end sales of assault-style weapons
Video shows car darting at pedestrians on Clifford Ave.
Cameron man arrested after allegedly biting and choking victim over two days
NYSP hold campus sexual assault seminar
82-year-old recovering after being attacked at gas station
Steuben County man arrested for allegedly choking child
Attica man faces assault, strangulation charges
Mother, aunt of man found not guilty in Boys & Club shooting arrested for assault
UPDATE: Jury finds Michael Mathis not guilty in Genesee Street shooting
