Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
NY to allow elective outpatient treatment in counties without high risk of COVID-19 surge
Video
Top Stories
Grandson fears missing grandparents killed in Canada attack
Weather forecast: Blustery and colder today with showers and snow flurries!
Video
Greenlight Networks sign Master License Agreement with City of Rochester
Video
Gov. Cuomo on COVID-19 in NY: ‘Different curves for different parts of the state’
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Map Center
Weather Extras
Almanac
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Section V Best
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Rochester family’s video tribute to dad shared by the Cleveland Indians
Video
Top Stories
‘Just get a back late in the draft’ is much harder than it seems, Bills prospects on trading for RB Fournette
Patriots “100%” taking a QB… just a matter of when
Video
Emily Hawryschuk’s decision to return to Syracuse was a ‘no-brainer’
Video
Golf courses allowed to reopen across New York
Video
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
News 8 Specials
Coronavirus: Facts First
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Blustery and colder today with showers and snow flurries!
Video
Top Stories
Antibody testing holds promise for COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, April 21
Video
Maternity Task Force created for NYS during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
East Ave. Wegmans starts antibody testing
Video
Local actor talks about state of the film industry
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Entertainment News
Health Watch
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Sunrise Smart Start
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Be Inspired
Remarkable Women
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll: Senior Salute
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Why ROC
First Responders Spotlight
Friend For Life
Community Photos
Open For Business
Non-Profit Spotlight
Puerto Rico Recovery
Report It!
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
NY to allow elective outpatient treatment in counties without high risk of COVID-19 surge
Previous Alert
1
of
/
75
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
ABC Head Start
1
of
/
75
Closings
Action for a Better Community
2
of
/
75
Closings
Albion Central
3
of
/
75
Closings
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
4
of
/
75
Closings
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
5
of
/
75
Closings
Attica Central
6
of
/
75
Closings
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
7
of
/
75
Closings
Bop Shop Records
8
of
/
75
Closings
Brighton Library
9
of
/
75
Closings
Brockport Free Methodist Church
10
of
/
75
Closings
Browncroft Comm. Church
11
of
/
75
Closings
Calvary Assembly of God
12
of
/
75
Closings
CDS Monarch
13
of
/
75
Closings
Child Care Council
14
of
/
75
Closings
Crossway Assembly
15
of
/
75
Closings
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
16
of
/
75
Closings
Eastside Church
17
of
/
75
Closings
Fairport Public Library
18
of
/
75
Closings
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
19
of
/
75
Closings
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
20
of
/
75
Closings
First Bible Baptist Church
21
of
/
75
Closings
Fit by Five (Penfield)
22
of
/
75
Closings
Gates Presbyterian Church
23
of
/
75
Closings
George Eastman Museum
24
of
/
75
Closings
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
25
of
/
75
Closings
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
26
of
/
75
Closings
Hilltop Industries
27
of
/
75
Closings
Holy Cross School
28
of
/
75
Closings
Hope Church
29
of
/
75
Closings
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
30
of
/
75
Closings
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
31
of
/
75
Closings
Keuka Lake School
32
of
/
75
Closings
KidStart-Lehman
33
of
/
75
Closings
Koinonia Fellowship
34
of
/
75
Closings
Lifetime Assistance
35
of
/
75
Closings
Literacy West NY-Batavia
36
of
/
75
Closings
Literacy West NY-Belmont
37
of
/
75
Closings
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
38
of
/
75
Closings
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
39
of
/
75
Closings
Maple Sugar Festival
40
of
/
75
Closings
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
41
of
/
75
Closings
Memorial Art Gallery
42
of
/
75
Closings
Messiah Lutheran Church
43
of
/
75
Closings
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
44
of
/
75
Closings
Northside Christian Academy
45
of
/
75
Closings
Open Door Baptist Church
46
of
/
75
Closings
Orleans Co. Christian
47
of
/
75
Closings
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
48
of
/
75
Closings
Park Ridge Child Care Center
49
of
/
75
Closings
Pearce Church
50
of
/
75
Closings
Perinton Community Center
51
of
/
75
Closings
Perinton Presbyterian Church
52
of
/
75
Closings
Perinton VFW 8495
53
of
/
75
Closings
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
54
of
/
75
Closings
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
55
of
/
75
Closings
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
56
of
/
75
Closings
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
57
of
/
75
Closings
Roch. ChildFirst Network
58
of
/
75
Closings
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
59
of
/
75
Closings
Rochester Public Library
60
of
/
75
Closings
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
61
of
/
75
Closings
Southside Church of Christ
62
of
/
75
Closings
Spencerport First Congregational Church
63
of
/
75
Closings
Spiritus Christi Church
64
of
/
75
Closings
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
65
of
/
75
Closings
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
66
of
/
75
Closings
Town of Rush Recreation Department
67
of
/
75
Closings
Town of Walworth
68
of
/
75
Closings
Trinity Lutheran Church
69
of
/
75
Closings
Unistel Industries
70
of
/
75
Closings
Villa of Hope School
71
of
/
75
Closings
Village of E. Rochester
72
of
/
75
Closings
Warsaw Head Start
73
of
/
75
Closings
Webster Baptist Church
74
of
/
75
Closings
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
75
of
/
75
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
antibody
Antibody testing holds promise for COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Trending Stories
Gov. Cuomo on COVID-19 in NY: ‘Different curves for different parts of the state’
Video
Greenlight Networks sign Master License Agreement with City of Rochester
Video
81 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 1,035 confirmed cases
Video
RPD arrests 9 people over past 3 days in separate incidents on weapons, robbery, and more charges
NYS Department of Labor launches new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance application
Rochester Housing Authority announces rent relief to those affected by pandemic
Video
COVID-19 death toll in NY surpasses 14K, data shows virus trends in a ‘descent’ statewide
Video
Maternity Task Force created for NYS during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Blustery and colder today with showers and snow flurries!
Video
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss