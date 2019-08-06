Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
25°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Trump, allies aim to delegitimize impeachment from the start
Top Stories
Anti-annoyance law gets in-person opposition
Weather forecast: Cool overnight ahead of lake snow showers Wednesday
Emotional board of education special meeting as over 60 people speak out against cuts
New regulations for CBD products in New York State
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Buffalo Sabres
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
Sabres beat Blues 5-2 on home ice thanks to 3-1 advantage in 3rd
Top Stories
Bills loss to Ravens hardly reason to panic
Bills Gameday Recap: Week 14 vs. Ravens
Thad’s Three Things: Bills vs. Ravens
Aquinas girls basketball tops Pal-Mac at home
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Cool overnight ahead of lake snow showers Wednesday
Top Stories
Emotional board of education special meeting as over 60 people speak out against cuts
Top Stories
Meet the Amerks: Zach Redmond
Rochester company awarded over $3 million to begin Alzheimer’s treatment clinical trial
RCSD board vice president on looming layoffs: ‘We have no choice at this point’
State lawmakers have differing opinions on asking the state to help RCSD
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community Photos
The Mel Robbins Show
Plugged-In Parent
Sunrise Smart Start
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Zoo Life
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Food For Families
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
anti_annoyance_law
Anti-annoyance law gets in-person opposition
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Cool overnight ahead of lake snow showers Wednesday
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss