andrew_langston

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Dog drives in circles for an hour in Florida driveway
Top Stories
Adam Interviews Tariq Spence
Genesee’s Bourbon Barrel Aged Scotch Ale sells out in an hour at Brewhouse
Gates-Chili High School evacuated, students dismissed early after threat
New York state parks break campground attendance record
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Buffalo Sabres
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
SU beats Cornell 72-53 in ‘Battle of the Boeheims’
Top Stories
Boys basketball refs, Section V reach agreement
Local college basketball teams benefit American Cancer Society in Crosstown Shootout
Irondequoit girls volleyball off to first Final Four since 2008
Optimism, but no agreement between Section V and high school basketball refs
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Dog drives in circles for an hour in Florida driveway
Top Stories
Genesee’s Bourbon Barrel Aged Scotch Ale sells out in an hour at Brewhouse
Top Stories
Gates-Chili High School evacuated, students dismissed early after threat
TYKEs Theatre offers up “Hamilton” for kids
Weather forecast: Busy breezes, dropping temperatures today
Sexual abuse suit against Rochester priest
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community Photos
CMA Awards
The Mel Robbins Show
Plugged-In Parent
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Zoo Life
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Food For Families
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
andrew_langston
Adam Interviews Tariq Spence
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Busy breezes, dropping temperatures today
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss