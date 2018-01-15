Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Business News
Entertainment News
Washington-DC
CBSN Live
Adam Interviews
News 8 Celebrates
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Golden Apple Award
Honor Roll
News 8 Archives
Recalls
Weather
Weather
8-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Senior PGA
Western NY PGA Tips
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Plugged-In Parent
Calendar
Community Photos
Contests
Fuel Finder
Golden Apple Scholarship
WROC Community Events
Lifestyle
Health News
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
CBS Full Episodes
Contact Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Alabama
Alabama governor signs chemical castration bill into law
Fallen officer William Buechner has been laid to rest, following a day long memorial service
CDC warns consumers ‘Don’t wash your raw chicken!’
9-year-old golf prodigy taking fast track to success
Final Four is dream come true for former Auburn staffers
More Alabama Headlines
Auburn fans looking forward to first Final Four
Auburn fans celebrate latest victory, look forward to next game
One-on-one with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey
Auburn players speak ahead of Sweet 16 game
Letter from 8-year-old tornado victim found in debris
Alabama two-year-old gets trapped in claw machine, rescued by firefighters
Hidden History: Jesse Owens Museum in Alabama stands as monument to overcoming adversity
Heartwarming: Alabama man holds sleeping baby while mom fills out medical forms
Publix employees dig through landfill to find girl’s lost bunny
‘He was so determined:’ Bus driver who took life-changing viral pic of Tarrant HS grad speaks
Dont Miss
Career Connection
Plugged-In Parent
Extraordinary People
More Don't Miss