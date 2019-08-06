Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Border Report Tour
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Officer kills woman inside her Texas home after welfare call
Top Stories
Downtown businesses respond after two stabbings minutes apart
Local woman says she’s being treated for vaping related illness
Trump says he’s an ‘island of one’ on Syria
Japan launches major rescue after ‘immense’ typhoon floods
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
The Big Game
Top Stories
Amerks lose first game of the season to Bruins
Top Stories
Newark girls volleyball team goes pink
Aquinas holds on to defeat Hilton in a late game thriller
Football Frenzy: October 11, 2019
Syracuse falls 16-10 to NC State, allows 8 sacks, drops to 3-3
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Downtown businesses respond after two stabbings minutes apart
Top Stories
Film lovers remember Rochester native Robert Forster
Top Stories
Funding cuts may leave Monroe County homeless out in the cold
Arlene’s Costumes says some is new, but a lot is the same when it comes to Halloween
Construction complete for new Irondequoit public works building
Politics holding up trade deal with Mexico, Canada, border business leaders say
Lifestyle
Around Town
The Mel Robbins Show
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
ahl
Amerks lose first game of the season to Bruins
Dont Miss
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
Bills Training Camp guide: Tickets, parking, events and more
More Don't Miss