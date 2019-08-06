Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Advocates, correctional officers’ union react to planned closure of state prisons
Video
Top Stories
Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for 4th time this year
Buffalo Bills billboard erected in the heart of New England Patriots country ahead of Monday matchup
Video
US unemployment remains high as 803,000 seek aid
Pfizer to supply US with additional 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Olympics
Western NY PGA Tips
The Big Game
Top Stories
Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for 4th time this year
Top Stories
Buffalo Bills billboard erected in the heart of New England Patriots country ahead of Monday matchup
Video
High school cheer waits with questions as second season is postponed
Frazier believes Matt Milano’s return is perfectly timed
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among five Bills named to the Pro Bowl
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
URMC expert explains the local role in COVID vaccine development
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Dry today ahead of a soaking rain on Christmas Eve
Video
Top Stories
Doctor describes side effects after receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Gov. Cuomo on Bills fans attending playoff games: ‘It’s a work in progress’
Video
CooperVision creates award-winning contact lens
Video
Police officer shot in Rochester released from hospital, suspect arrested
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Community Photos
Friend For Life
First Responders Spotlight
Putting Rochester First
Veterans Voices
Food For Families
Holidays
Top Stories
Package delays? Local couple says USPS didn’t plan for COVID Christmas
Video
Top Stories
Looking for lights? Interactive map shows best holiday displays in and around Rochester
Doctor describes side effects after receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Family cleans airport parking lot after fans leave mess welcoming Bills home
Video
‘Save Our Stages’ and the future of local performing arts
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Alerts
Alexa
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
afc offensive player of the week
Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for 4th time this year
Trending Stories
Looking for lights? Interactive map shows best holiday displays in and around Rochester
Christmas Storm 2020: What you need to know
1 person killed after shooting in southside of Rochester, RPD investigating
Video
Police officer shot in Rochester released from hospital, suspect arrested
Video
Find a free rapid COVID-19 test site in the Rochester area
32 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 631 new cases, most regional hospitalizations to date
Video
Package delays? Local couple says USPS didn’t plan for COVID Christmas
Video
Free rapid COVID-19 testing available in Rochester for asymptomatic people
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Dry today ahead of a soaking rain on Christmas Eve
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss