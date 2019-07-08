Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Trump faces limits of go-it-alone stance at global summit
Top Stories
New study finds repeated head hits are damaging the brain
Police conduct search for suspect in Irondequoit
Weekend $1 Discount Tickets to the NYS Fair
Weather Forecast: Cool Saturday with sunshine
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
Bills remain undefeated with preseason win over Detroit
Top Stories
Special teams can swing roster battle
Top Stories
Tommy Sweeney “hasn’t blinked” after getting 1st team opportunity with Bills
NBA’s Thomas Bryant to host 1st annual basketball camp in Rochester this weekend
Bills add female coaching intern for 2nd straight year
Ed Oliver acclimating to team culture
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
New study finds repeated head hits are damaging the brain
Top Stories
Family that bought house before it exploded will give deposit money to charity
Top Stories
Sports betting begins at Del Resort and Casino
1 year old found unresponsive in Penfield Pool
New rule extends time undocumented children spend in detention centers
Around Town: August 23-26
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Rescan
New York State Fair
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Rescan
Keep WROC
Search
Search
Search
admission
Weekend $1 Discount Tickets to the NYS Fair
Dont Miss
WROC-TV is Changing Frequencies
Weather Forecast: Cool Saturday with sunshine
Adam Interviews
More Don't Miss