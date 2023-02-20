We’re sorry!

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
31°
Sign Up
Rochester
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Business News
New York State News
National News
International News
Sunrise Smart Start
RG&E Investigation
Politics from The Hill
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Economy
Crime
Education
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
In Russia-Ukraine war, more disastrous path could …
Top Stories
Gaza rockets, Israeli strikes follow deadly West …
Jumping queens: Schroeder duo setting records, nationally …
Video
More bodies found in China mine collapse, 49 remain …
LIV Tour players will be allowed at Oak Hill
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
Video Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
2023 PGA Championship
Orange Nation
Feldman’s Favorites
College Sports
National Sports
Sports Video
Section V Best
Roundball Roundup
High School Huddle
Top Stories
Jumping queens: Schroeder duo setting records, nationally …
Video
Top Stories
East Rochester rolls to sectional win
Video
Pittsford, Victor hockey advance to Class A championship …
Video
Defensive effort powers Fairport into quarterfinals
Video
Smith’s shutout sends Schroeder to Class B championship …
Video
Video Center
All Video
Weather Forecast
Kucko’s Camera
What’s Good
Songs From Studio B
News 8 Specials
Sports Video
Postscript with Adam Chodak
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Proposed Webster highway facility has big price tag, …
Video
Top Stories
Kucko’s Camera: John forgot National Love Your Pet …
Video
Citizen Action outline 2023 goals
INSIDE LOOK: New 10-acre greenhouse dedicated to …
Video
Franklin safety officers recognized for heroics during …
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Travel
Development
Arts
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Real Estate
Consumer News
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Trending
Songs From Studio B
Community
Community
Contests
Calendar
Honoring Black History
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Friend For Life
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Destination NY
First Responders Spotlight
News 8 Celebrates
News 8 Celebrates Submissions
Top Stories
Citizen Action outline 2023 goals
Top Stories
‘Slow down’: Evans, city officials speak on pedestrian …
Video
Local Habitat for Humanity honors Former President …
Video
New health equity award honors community member killed …
Landmark Society seeking award nominations
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our App
Newsletters
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Please enter a search term.
We’re sorry!
The page you are looking for can’t be found.
The story, page, or video you were trying to access may have been moved.
There might have been a typo in the link you used to get here.
search RochesterFirst
Search
Please enter a search term.