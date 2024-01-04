ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 4, 2024.

A cold front is moving through this morning that brings snow showers to the morning commute.

After a quick blast of snow during the morning hours on Thursday, skies will start to clear. We will be left with a mix of sun and clouds during Thursday afternoon. High temperatures are expected to stay cold, barely passing the freezing point. Partial sun remains in the area for Friday. The colder air is also expected to stick around with high temperatures mirroring much of what we will see on Thursday.