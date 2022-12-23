ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, December 23, 2022.

BLIZZARD WARNINGS FOR ORLEANS, GENESEE, ERIE, AND NIAGARA COUNTIES THROUGH 7 AM SUNDAY

WINTER STORM WARNINGS FOR MONROE, AND WYOMING COUNTIES THROUGH 7 AM SUNDAY

A WIND ADVISORY FOR YATES COUNTY UNTIL FRIDAY AT 5PM, ALSO A WIND CHILL ADVISORY UNTIL SATURDAY AT 12 PM

Friday before 8 am keeps temperatures steady into the low 40s with rain still falling across the region. The closer to 8 am we get though, the more our winds will pick up, with gusts now reaching into the 30-40 mph range if not higher by then.

Between 8 am and 10 am, we’ll see a burst of widespread rain followed by a very fast changeover to a burst of heavy snow. That will be the arctic cold front moving through. Along with it, winds will shift quickly and push wind gusts up to 45 to 65 mph across the region. Temperatures in this time frame will fall quickly as well, as much as 20° in less than 2 hours in some cases, opening the door the chance of a flash freeze. Essentially anything that’s wet can and will likely turn to ice quickly.