ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Precipitation will taper west to east Friday, giving way to lake effect snow into the weekend. While Rochester will not cash in on much of that outside of a few snow showers, a plume of significant snowfall is likely closer toward the Buffalo area, including Orchard Park where the Bills be be playing Saturday night.