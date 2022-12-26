ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, December 26, 2022.
- 17 deaths from Buffalo blizzard, as more reported on Christmas
- Effects of the storm on Rochester homeowners, travelers
- Lights back on for most residents after peak of 40,000 homes without power
- Boil water advisory lifted following water main break, flooding
- Online safety company offers new phone for parents to monitor their kids
- Bills touchdown at Rochester airport following Saturday’s victory game, fans await arrival
Weather forecast: A slow day-to-day warming trend kicks off this week
Monday we will spend dry and see some breaks in the clouds bringing in sun across the region. Highs still remain bitter into the 20s across the region, but thankfully the high winds are long over at this point. Wind chills though can still drop into the single digits with the occasional stronger breeze so be sure to bundle up as needed. Further south lake effect snow has at this point been weakening overnight and slowly moving north, meaning the band is likely no longer reaching much of either Genesee or Wyoming counties.