ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, December 26, 2022.

Monday we will spend dry and see some breaks in the clouds bringing in sun across the region. Highs still remain bitter into the 20s across the region, but thankfully the high winds are long over at this point. Wind chills though can still drop into the single digits with the occasional stronger breeze so be sure to bundle up as needed. Further south lake effect snow has at this point been weakening overnight and slowly moving north, meaning the band is likely no longer reaching much of either Genesee or Wyoming counties.