ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, February 3, 2023.

We see temperatures falling into the single digits Friday as an arctic blast of air takes over. Winds upward of 20 mph will make it feel like 10 to 20 degrees below zero. That lasts through Friday and a north flow could mean lake-effect snow showers in the afternoon. What’s important here is wind direction. Flow will be out of the northwest for several hours, and that will help trigger a few lake-effect snow showers, and maybe even a few more snow squalls. A few weak bands should set up that meander across Monroe County and through the Genesee Valley, but most will only see another inch or so accumulation through Friday afternoon with many seeing no more than a dusting. In an unlikely case if a snow band remains over one town for a few hours Friday, someone could see a 2 or 3″ snowfall total.