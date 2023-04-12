ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
- Woman dies after catching fire inside apartment building
- Attorney Nate McMurray files counterclaim in racist Juneteenth party scandal
- Developers: Judge rules Whole Foods will open as planned
- Gov. Hochul announces $25M toward reproductive healthcare
- PGA Championship at Oak Hill expected to generate $190 million impact
Weather forecast: Warmth set to ramp up from here
Rochester eclipsed the 70 degree mark Tuesday despite overcast skies and a general lack of sunshine.
That’s a super encouraging fact considering we’re about to open the door back up to sunny skies for the rest of the week. If we were this warm today, imagine how warm we’re about to be as sunshine helps the cause!