ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Rochester eclipsed the 70 degree mark Tuesday despite overcast skies and a general lack of sunshine.

That’s a super encouraging fact considering we’re about to open the door back up to sunny skies for the rest of the week. If we were this warm today, imagine how warm we’re about to be as sunshine helps the cause!