ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, March 9, 2023.
- RPD: Main St. Armory can’t host events as deadly crowd surge investigation continues
- Rochester Armory victim’s family speaks out
- Judge sides with Whole Foods developers in Brighton lawsuit
- Jim Boeheim out as Syracuse head coach; Autry to replace him
- Advocates push for increased doula access in New York State
Weather forecast: Clouds and cold ahead of snow Friday
Thursday brings clouds over much of the region into the late morning and afternoon, the lack of sun paired with another stiff breeze out of the northwest will bring another chilly day for most. Highs in the 30s will feel more like the 20s and teens depending on how strong the winds are. Otherwise, we’ll remain mostly dry outside of the occasional flurry and light snow shower out of the lake-effect clouds.