ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Thursday brings clouds over much of the region into the late morning and afternoon, the lack of sun paired with another stiff breeze out of the northwest will bring another chilly day for most. Highs in the 30s will feel more like the 20s and teens depending on how strong the winds are. Otherwise, we’ll remain mostly dry outside of the occasional flurry and light snow shower out of the lake-effect clouds.