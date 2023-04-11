ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

High pressure to our south and low pressure to our north will tighten the pressure gradient Tuesday. That’s fancy talk for windy conditions set to develop into the afternoon.

Temperatures will again soar into the 60s despite that lack of crystal clear skies. Not to worry, that blue sky will return Wednesday as temperatures get ready to spike toward 70 degrees. If you like that, you’ll love the forecast for the rest of the week…