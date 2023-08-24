ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Through the morning we’ll watch for light scattered showers to be a nuisance for the early commute. If it’s not raining it’s just cloudy otherwise. We start the day mild thanks to the thick layer of clouds with most near 70, we’ll push highs to the upper 70s for most this afternoon along another south wind.