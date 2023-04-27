ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Temperatures today will get to a familiar 50° and skies are slowly clearing out this afternoon. High pressure noses in from the north and we expect temperatures to tumble toward freezing overnight and by Thursday morning. While it is a cold start, we should bounce back nicely by the afternoon and get into the middle and upper 50s.