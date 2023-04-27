ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, April 27, 2023.
- Man pleads not guilty to murder after woman set on fire
- 11-year-old dead, Rochester police investigating
- Gates Police on ‘weed speakeasies,’ keeping smoke shops in line
- Buffalo Bills info to know ahead of the NFL Draft
- Garth Fagan prepares for Rochester Music Hall of Fame induction
Weather forecast: Clearing skies ahead of a nice Thursday
Temperatures today will get to a familiar 50° and skies are slowly clearing out this afternoon. High pressure noses in from the north and we expect temperatures to tumble toward freezing overnight and by Thursday morning. While it is a cold start, we should bounce back nicely by the afternoon and get into the middle and upper 50s.