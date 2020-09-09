Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, September 9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Following a weekend of violent protests where demonstrators and police clashed downtown, the last two nights of rallies went off peacefully, with no injuries reported.

At Jefferson Avenue, protesters painted “Black Lives Matter” in the street. A round of speeches and thoughts by organizers and activists were shared to the crowd of hundreds, preceding the forthcoming march.

Demonstrators reached the Public Safety Building just before 10 p.m. for more speeches. Before departing north, protesters painted “murderers” on the street outside the Public Safety Building in red paint.

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary is retiring, along with other members Rochester Police Department’s command staff, Mayor Lovely Warren said Tuesday.

The mayor held a 90-second press conference at City Hall Tuesday to address the RPD shake-up, and did not take questions from media.

Well, get those backpacks ready and let’s put those thinking caps on because it is back to school this week for the students in the Gananda Central School District.

In the elementary school, pre-k rooms have little individual squares where each child must remain during their lesson. First grade and up have socially distanced desks. Kids must be masked when entering the building, walking the hallways or sitting in a group setting — but can remove the mask once they’re at their desk.

The governor said that the state will maintain the daily report cards to ensure districts are implementing their submitted reopening proposals.

“Daily report card; how is the school doing on implementing their plan,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The state will maintain it, they have to provide information to the state, the local health department has to provide information to the lab that does the test, has to provide information so the Department of Health is getting the information from three different sources so we’ll know that its right.

That report card launches Wednesday, and state officials say it will provide parents, teachers, students and all New Yorkers with comprehensive data updated on a daily basis.

Once again it’s all about location, location, location today when it comes to what kind of weather to expect. A sharp temperature gradient exists along a meandering front draped across the area offering a complicated and highly variable temperature forecast.

That gradient resulted in a top temperature of 80° for Rochester yesterday while Dansville hit 89°. Lakeside areas never saw temperatures climb out of the 70s. The aforementioned front generating this “zip code weather” will remain in place today resulting in a very similar temperature structure to what we saw yesterday. We should stay dry throughout the day in Rochester with a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

Cooler air wins the fight heading into the end of the week with high pressure building in to start the weekend. A fresh cold front is expected to bring showers and storms back into the area Sunday.