Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, September 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday September 8, 2021.

Rochester police say three people were injured and a driver fled on foot after a hit-and-run rollover crash on the city’s northeast side late Tuesday.

Police say officers responded to the intersection of North Street and Avenue D for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a flipped vehicle shortly before midnight.

One on scene, officers learned a 2019 Ford was traveling northbound on North Street when a 2020 Hyundai traveling eastbound on Avenue D failed to stop at a red light, causing the crash and forcing the Ford to be flipped onto its roof.

Authorities say the driver of the Ford was not injured and remained on the scene. They say a passenger in the Ford, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that are described as non-life threatening.

Officials say the driver of the Hyundai fled the scene on foot and is yet to be located. They both vehicles remained on scene after the crash and say two passengers of the Hyundai, a 56-year-old woman and 39-year-old man, were also taken to Strong with minor injuries.

These streets in the area were closed for about one hour overnight but have since reopened to traffic.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call 911.

Rochester Fire Department crews responded to two fires Tuesday evening, within twenty minutes of each other, and overcame each fire with no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

Officials say firefighters responded to 600 North Goodman Street around 9:15 p.m. for the report of something burning inside. They say it took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control and all occupants made it safely out of the two and a half story home.

While the fire damage was contained to the second floor, the rest of the residence sustained smoke and water damage. The Red Cross is assisting residents there and there were no injuries reported.

Also in the 9 p.m. hour Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m., RFD crews were called to the area of Lincoln Avenue and Copley Street for a report of smoke coming from a building.

Firefighters observed heavy smoke in the area upon arrival. Second and third alarms were called due to the size of the structure.

Officials say firefighters were ultimately able to contain the fire to one portion of the building, and no injuries were reported.

In a meeting Tuesday night, the Rochester City School District announced nine additional bus drivers have resigned.

The resignations affect routes for 174 students with disabilities.

“We need to figure out how to shift coverage from the routes that were vacated, that were left open due to the resignations,” Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small explained to reporters Tuesday night, “and redistribute those so that the students with disabilities can be covered.”

The 174 students with disabilities affected adds to 144 K-through-8 students, detailed in the superintendent’s Monday presentation, without a route. According to the district, 36 routes total are uncovered.

The Rochester City School District announced its fall sports spectator policy Tuesday.

According to district officials, there will be a limit of two spectators per athlete, for all games both indoors and outdoors.

Additionally, the policy states that all spectators are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at these school events.

RCSD officials say for athletic events at other districts, spectators will be asked to follow their protocols.

According to district officials, this spectator policy is subject to change based on current local guidance and community transmission rates.

Police issued an alert Tuesday for a missing juvenile who is in a mental health crisis.

Kayden Morales was last seen headed south behind the Town Centre Plaza on East Henrietta Road. She was wearing a tie-dyed purple sweatshirt and black shorts with the work “pink” on them. She was not wearing shoes.

Morales is 4’9″ and around 100 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

New York Lottery officials announced Thursday that a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at the Byrne Dairy on Liberty Street in Penn Yan.

They say the ticket was a second-prize ticket for the Wednesday night drawing.

Check your tickets!

Scattered rain showers are moving in this morning and will continue to push east. Expect a few drops for the mid-morning commute.

Rain and rumbles will redevelop along the main front closer to lunchtime. Breezy conditions and winds turning more NW will usher in cooler air into Wednesday night. Thursday and Friday will have more of a Fall feel with highs struggling to do much better than 70 degrees. We’ll have to watch showers over the lakeshore Thursday, perhaps capable of producing a quick waterspout or two.

If you’re not a fan of the cooler air, the weekend offers more promise in the warmth department. Temperatures should be able to take a run at 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday with rain chances continuing to run low.