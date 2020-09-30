Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, September 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headline in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

It started out civil enough, with President Donald Trump striding deliberately to his lectern, and Democrat Joe Biden nodding to his opponent and offering, “How you doing, man?”

Within 15 minutes, the interruptions and talking over one another at Tuesday’s presidential debate had deteriorated to the point that Biden blurted out, “Will you shut up, man?”

The Greece Central School district Tuesday was hit with a ‘denial of service’ cyber attack, which shut down online learning. Cyber security expert Paul Robinson says DoS has been happening since the Internet came about.

“What it does is it floods a network with so much traffic, that it’s unbearable for the network to be able to handle it,” says Robinson adding, “A tsunami is a better way of explaining it because it’s just an ongoing, relentless ongoing flood of traffic.”

Steuben County reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases since Saturday. This brings the active case count to 101. Officials are warning residents to get tested and keep an eye out for symptoms.

“Cases are spiking in Steuben and surrounding counties,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “If you have been tested, stay home until you get your results. If you are experiencing symptoms or have been around a known positive or at one of the locations where the clusters have been identified, get tested. We must do everything we can right now to slow the spread of this deadly virus so that we don’t lose more of our loved ones because of COVID-19.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson and many other state lawmakers are calling on Governor Cuomo to release $4 billion left over from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to struggling non-profit organizations. New York State received a total of $5.1 billion under the CARES Act.

Local non-profit the Open Door Mission has remained open during the pandemic and the executive director, Anna Valeria-Iseman, said they’ve been lucky to get donations from the community. However, with the uncertainty about how long the pandemic could last, she said she’s worried about those donations continuing.

The reports on Monday provided hope that fans may be returning to Bills Stadium. That hope was dashed on Tuesday.

The Bills tweeted in the afternoon that “fans will not be able to attend Bills home games for the foreseeable future”.

As advertised, Rochester saw a solid soaking last night into the early morning hours of this Wednesday. The look and feel of fall continues being enhanced today by changeable skies,

busy west-southwest winds, and even some windswept lake enhanced rain showers which may even contain a rumble of thunder or two. Rainfall as of 2 a.m. in Rochester for just a six hour window had already approached three quarters of an inch. By the time the main system rain has finished Rochester will see nearly an inch of rainfall in its gauge which would make it one of the “rainiest stretches” we’ve had since early August. These were some sorely needed showers!

Winds will be a bit busy at times today and the sky will be changeable at times yielding a few breaks of sun and at other times appearing a bit threatening. Areas west of Rochester MAY see a wind gust or two this afternoon between 35 and 40 mph. The instability in the atmosphere generated by the cool pool of air aloft associated with upper level Low pressure over the Great Lakes will help to fuel some of the lake enhanced rain showers you’ll see this afternoon. Areas west of Rochester stand the greatest chance of experiencing a few of those which will only help to “bulk up” some of our rainfall tallies.