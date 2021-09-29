Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, September 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

The Rochester Police Department was called to the area of Durand Eastman Park near Zoo Road around 1 a.m. for a possible death Wednesday overnight. Details regarding parties involved are limited at this time.

A number of entryways to Zoo Road are blocked off by RPD officials. Rochester Police is actively investigating Durand Eastman Park.

Patricia Garcia, the superintendent of the Geneva Central School District, will be on temporary leave following a complaint to the Board of Education which contained allegations of Garcia’s “management of personnel.”

According to district officials, the board has appointed an acting superintendent, Kathleen Davis, to lead the school district until the investigation is concluded.

Davis will join the district Wednesday, district officials said Tuesday.

The child care industry is in a crisis due to staffing shortages from the on-going pandemic. According to the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), 80% of child care centers are short staffed.

“A lot of places are shortening the day, they’re shifting their days or what it might look like, or even just closing down full rooms. So you might have 400-kid capacity and now you can handle 250,” said Jeff Pier, the CEO of Child Care Council Inc.

The federal government recently allocated millions of dollars in grant money to New York to help child care centers stay open during the pandemic. Pier said that money has been helpful locally.

However, the money is only available for 6 month. Nabozny and Pier both hope the government continues to provide some kind of support for centers.

The American Trucking Association of New York is holding a three-day event to teach kids about the trucking industry. Students learned about career paths and training they could take if they wanted to learn the trade.

Rusty Stetzel with the Trucking Association says it’s important to show kids there are alternative options to college available.

Stetzel says starting pay for truck mechanics is between $40,000 and $50,000 a year. Drivers make about $60,000 annually. Some support staff can make about $80,000.

A new documentary is set to premiere at Movies 10 in Rochester Tuesday that explores the life of local professional wrestler Jon Huber.

The documentary, This is Brodie Lee, tells the story of his life in wrestling, from a local backyard, through the independent circuit, and making it bigtime on the national stage.

Huber is a Webster native who graduated from McQuaid and had worked for the Rochester City School District for over seven years before he became a professional wrestler. His first professional wrestling debut was in 2003 for Roc City Wrestling.

A commission of local lawmakers and elections officials met Tuesday afternoon to schedule public hearings on redistricting in Monroe County.

The five-person commission is made up of a group of lawmakers — Legislators Steve Brew (R), Joshua Bauroth (D), and Legislature President Joe Carbone — as well as the Lisa Nicolay, the Republican Board of Elections Commissioner, and Jackie Ortiz, the Democratic Commissioner.

“We need to make sure we hear from people, and we listen to them, and it matters,” said Bauroth. “Right now I don’t think we’re going to be seeing that.”

“The League is concerned that the plan may be to compress the entire process to complete it by December 31,” the statement continued.

The Rochester Police Accountability Board launched its new website Tuesday afternoon, and also announced more than 30 current job openings within the organization.

The website also hosts the new PAB jobs portal, with dozens of positions currently available, including Chief of Investigations, Director of Information Systems, Community Engagement Coordinator, Deputy Chief of Public Information, and more. o view the full list of available PAB jobs, visit this section of the website.

According to a press release, the new PAB website will allow the public to learn about meetings, keep tabs on progress, and show opportunities to engaged and connect with the organization.

A cooler flow is going to hang tight for the remainder of the week in Rochester.

The coldest day is expected to be Thursday with highs struggling to touch 60 degrees and temps dropping into the middle 40s by Friday morning. Given that active flow aloft, it seems prudent to introduce a 30% rain risk both Saturday and Sunday.

WEEKEND:

Saturday is set to edge 70 degrees but early morning showers may hinder outdoor plans. Sunday will predominantly stay in the mid 60s with cloudy/sunny weather throughout.