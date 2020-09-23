Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday September 23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

Dylan Rice’s senior soccer season rested on the call made by the Greece Central School District on Tuesday evening.

To him, starting the seasons means everything, he said. “Because the last couple months haven’t been able to play a game, and with this college recruiting process on the line this would be a huge season for them to come out and see me play.”

Richard Wilbern has been sentenced to life in prison.

Wilbern was convicted of a robbery at the Xerox Federal Credit Union in Webster back in 2003. During that robbery, 51-year-old Raymond Batzel of Lima was killed. Another man, Joseph Doud, was shot in the shoulder, but survived.

Following two straight days of COVID-19-forced closures, Clyde-Savannah Central School District officials announced Tuesday that learning will transition to virtual instruction, for all students, beginning Wednesday.

School officials say they expect buildings to reopen for in-person learning to resume next week on Wednesday, September 30.

Many families are starting to wonder: to trick-or-treat during the COVID-19 pandemic, or not? According to the CDC guidelines, it’s a higher risk.

Chrysa Charno is the CEO of AcuteKids Pediatric Urgent Care. She said there are safe ways to trick or treat, but it’s going to look a lot different. She said people have to keep in mind social distancing, wearing a mask, and limiting the number of people in a group.

New York State lawmakers are looking into the impact the coronavirus had on jails and prisons. A virtual Senate hearing took place on Tuesday on the issue.

“Now that DOCCS is open for visitation and transfers, I want to make sure that our incarcerated population is safe. I want to make sure that our correctional staff have the tools, training and supplies they need to keep everyone healthy,” said state Senator Luis Sepúlveda.

Many people may feel stuck in their health journey during the pandemic due to quarantine.

To help those stuck in a rut, the folks at University of Rochester Medical Center for Community Health and Prevention will be hosting an eight-week healthy living course.

A 53-year-old Canadian woman who was arrested on charges of mailing a poison-filled envelope to the White House and to four law enforcement agents in South Texas was identified on Tuesday by the Hidalgo County sheriff, who said he received a suspicious package last Wednesday.

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said he received an envelope on Sept. 9 that contained “a suspicious white powdery substance,” according to a news release from his office. The letter contained a Canadian postmark and “the author clearly stated a desire to harm Sheriff Guerra and three female detention officers as they too were sent letters.”

For the first time in a while we have a seasonably cool start to the day. Instead of temperatures dropping into the 30s we started our Wednesday with overnight lows close to 50.

We’ll enjoy continued sunshine for the remainder of the work week as temperatures continue warming toward 80 degrees by Friday. We’ll start our weekend in a similar warm and quiet fashion with 80 degree highs and more vitamin D. Sunday offer our next legitimate opportunity for rain, something many of us are in increasing need of.

It will also mark the start of what appears to be a significant pattern shift into next week. Models advertise a sharp upper level trough digging across the eastern United States. Such a setup tends to result in cooler and more active weather across our area. That’s not the worst thing, as it’ll likely mean rain. But it will also be a stark reminder that despite this week’s warmth, Fall is in for the long haul moving forward.