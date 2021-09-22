Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, September 22

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Constellation will move, along with hundreds of jobs, to the Aqueduct Building on East Broad Street in Rochester. Governor Kathy Hochul is scheduled to make an announcement at the site at 2:00 p.m. today.

Constellation Brands produces and markets beers and wines out of its Victor headquarters. The company has also been investing in a Canadian marijuana company called Canopy Growth for years.

If some of the signs here locally are any indication, we could be in for a spike of people looking for — and possibly returning to — work. The Bureau of Labor Statistics are showing over 5% unemployment across the country, with about 8.4 million people out of work.

‘Shift Diff’ is meant for finding Rochester region careers; 80 major companies are affiliated with it. She says the number of people looking for work has skyrocketed this month. Consorte says the shifts to the virtual office have been a long time coming, especially in big cities. Rochester, no doubt making some changes, too.

As Pfizer sends their latest study to the FDA for full approval of children ages 5-11 receiving two doses, school districts across the Finger Lakes region are weighing into how this would benefit their communities and staff.

While students in the Rochester City School District are back to in-person learning full time, the threat of the Delta Variant lingering still puts a burden on how elementary level educators teach knowing none of their class can get vaccinated yet.

“That is our biggest fear,” Dr. Rice said. “Having to go back to remote learning having to shift from what is amazing right now. In-person learning.”

Controversy continued Tuesday at the Waterloo Central School District following an insensitive comment that was allegedly made by a staff member.

“This is the most difficult thing I have ever been through … my whole family has ever been through,” said Angelicia Smith, Gio’s mother.

In late June, around 12:30 in the afternoon, Smith and her daughter found Gio. She said leading up to his death, he had been bullied by kids over social media. After seeing what many students have done to honor Gio, Smith says she is proud. However, she also said that this shows her son is not the only one who is experiencing forms of bullying.

The Waterloo Central School District did not return a request for comment on Wednesday about the suspended students. But on Monday the district released this statement:

“Although Waterloo Central School District unwaveringly supports rights to free speech, the exercise of such rights cannot infringe on the rights of others, disrupt the instructional day, be insubordinate or otherwise violate the District’s Code of Conduct. Moving forward, should such an incident recur, the District will have no choice but to enforce its Code of Conduct and take disciplinary action against participating students.”

A federal judge has ordered an extension on the temporary restraining order blocking the state of New York from forcing medical workers to be vaccinated.

Hurd indicated that he would issue a decision on or before by October 12. All hospital staff and long-term care facility employees are required to get their first dose of the COVID vaccine by September 27.

The state says this order does not suspend the vaccine mandate, but it temporarily stops the Department of Health from enforcing the mandate where individuals have claims for religious exemption. The state must submit its response to the lawsuit by Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The Monroe County Police Chiefs Association said 17 people were released from the Monroe County Jail Tuesday afternoon, in light of New York State’s new “Less is More” Law.

Beginning in March, people on parole will no longer be jailed for technical parole violations, such as being late to a parole appointment, missing curfew, or failing to inform a parole officer of a job change.

“These are all little rules that we put in place to keep them on a straight and narrow lifestyle,” VanBrederode said of the violations. “We have found that when they start to violate those technical violations, they end up going off and getting themselves rearrested.”

We expect overall rain coverage to gradually pick up into our Wednesday afternoon, marking the start of a extended wet period. Many will have multiple opportunities take advantage of (mostly short) dry windows between the showers.

Weekend Forecast: Dry weather returns Friday with more seasonably cool air filtering in. Saturday will open the weekend with a short evening shower which will bloom into a sunny, dryer Sunday with some cloud coverage.