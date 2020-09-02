Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, September 2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

The Monroe County Board of Elections is asking registered voters to pitch in on election day — November 3.

“Amid COVID-19, we are facing a shortage of poll workers and locations, so once again we are reaching out to the community for assistance. No experience is necessary, just a desire to help,” officials said in a release.

With the presidential election soon upon us, many politicians want to make the voting process easier and safer for United States voters and lawmakers in New York are no exception.

The two bills currently in the legislature that would establish a secure website and mobile application that would allow voters to track their absentee ballot every step of the way.

More colleges are welcoming students back to class, but some are shutting down as quickly as they reopen, as positive cases of coronavirus are reported. To keep that from happening, SUNY schools in our area are cracking down.

SUNY Geneseo suspended nine students and three Greek organizations after village police sent the college reports of off-campus students not following social distancing and masking guidelines. College officials said the suspension of the few students and organizations sends a strong message to the rest of the campus community that the college is taking this seriously.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that two states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from areas of high infection rates to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

Alaska and Montana were added to the list, and none were removed this week, so there are now 30 states total on the list, including the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

A study from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) on filtration and disinfection says changes to building operations, like HVAC systems, can reduce airborne exposures, like COVID-19.

“We’re learning as we go, and every step of the way we get a little feather in our cap in learning what we can do better,” says Kevin Speciale, Director of Operations for Dinosaur Bar-B-Que.

With colder weather closing in, and outdoor dining going away, Speciale says they need to maximize what they do inside. On Tuesday, they were unpacking and getting a look at new i-Wave C Commercial Air Cleaners.

A theater in Rochester is now the owner of a special piano, a Steinway Boston 126E upright piano, that was signed by singer Alicia Keys, a 15-time Grammy Award winner.

“We’re grateful and honored this gorgeous piano will now have a home in a space that believes deeply in the power of music and performing arts to change lives. We know it’s legacy will live in the hearts of generations to come,” said Avenue Blackbox Founder and Artistic Director Reenah Golden in a press release.

The warmth and humidity hang on here for the day today making it still feel summery for the bulk of the day. There will even be a few showers and a few garden variety thundery downpours by this afternoon.

Despite the shower threat and the thunderstorm threat, today will not be a “washout”, so don’t expect any widespread soaking rainfalls that would cause you to cancel outdoor plans. We can’t rule out a random stronger storm over parts of the Finger Lakes, but this should be more the exception rather than the rule. Highs today will be well into the 80s, and Thursday will run warm too, but a cold front from there will drop temperatures back to levels more typical for this time of year.