Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, September 16

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

Demonstrators were out early Tuesday morning demanding justice for Daniel Prude in downtown Rochester, and they are continuing to occupy the area, coming up on almost 24 hours.

The gathering began around 8:30 a.m. outside the Public Safety Building. From there, the group marched to City Hall, where they said they would remain until the officers involved in Prude’s death were fired, and until Mayor Lovely Warren resigned — among other demands.

Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott, along with councilmembers Mitch Gruber and Mary Lupien submitted legislation Friday that would halt development on a new $12.5 million Rochester Police Department Goodman Section and Southeast Neighborhood Service Center.

City Council voted to pass that legislation Tuesday night at a meeting. The vote was passed 7-1; councilman Jose Peo voted in opposition.

A Rochester man was arrested after police say he tried to rob a Tops store.

41-year-old Ernest Douglas was charged with second degree robbery and second degree assault, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said officers responded to the Tops store on West Avenue for the report of a gunpoint robbery. “As the suspect ran out of the store he accosted a 76-year-old female and City resident while she was in her car in the parking lot. The female resisted and people in the area went to assist her,” Captain Michael Callari said in a statement.

Some more headway in returning to normal on nursing home visitations. State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker announced Tuesday nursing homes in New York will be able to resume limited visitations for facilities that have been Covid-free for 14 days. This is a revision to the previous policy from July, which required a 28-day wait.

This updated guidance allows visitations with restrictions in about 500 of the state’s 613 nursing homes. Dr. Zucker said Tuesday that he understands how trying it has been for New Yorkers to not see their loved ones during the pandemic. He went on to say his office will still, “monitor visitors to make sure this action does not lead to an increase in cases.”

California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio were removed from the list in this week’s update; Puerto Rico was put back on the list after being taken off last week. There are currently 30 U.S. states and territories impacted by the advisory.

“I would not ban trick-or-treaters going door to door,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I don’t think that’s appropriate. You have neighbors, if you want to go knock on your neighbor’s door, God bless you. I’m not going to tell you not to. If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I’m not going to tell you you can’t take your child through the neighborhood, I’m not going to do that. I will give you my advice and guidance and then you will make the decision about what you do that night.”

The high altitude smoke layer that blanketed the sky over Western New York and the Finger Lakes on Tuesday will remain in place today. The smoke layer resides between about 20,000 and 30,000 feet, so although it looks eerie, it remains undetectable at the surface and will NOT impact air quality.

Wednesday looks like a great day with continued hazy sunshine. Models want to drive our highs to the 80 degree mark, but we have noted that wildfire smoke has affected our temperatures over the last 48 hours. It is likely that will happen again today, and thus, you can expect highs roughly into the middle and upper 70s.

A cold front will slide through the area early Thursday morning. This front doesn’t have a ton of moisture to work with, so any shower will be light and limited. That’s unfortunate, as we’re back in a mode of needing rain in a pattern that suggest anything but. Much cooler Canadian air will spill southward behind this front marking a turn toward Fall weather for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Fall does not officially arrive until Tuesday, September 22. We’ll mark the Autumnal Equinox on that day at right around 9:30 a.m. E.D.T.