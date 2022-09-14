ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers announced that Rochester General Hospital is currently on lockdown early Wednesday morning.

According to RPD Captain Ryan Tauriello, officers received information about a potential threat to the hospital via social media, causing the hospital to go into lockdown.

Captain Tauriello said there wasn’t an active threat to the hospital and no injuries were reported.

“Our initial information received didn’t suggest there was an active threat at the hospital,” Captain Tauriello said. “We never knew of a threat on the actual campus or at the hospital. It was some threats made via social media, so that’s what our concern was.”

The Rochester Police Department is still investigating the social media threat and will be on scene into early afternoon.

Captain Tauriello added that if you have a scheduled appointment at the hospital, you are still welcome to enter the hospital.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following an extensive investigation into the death of 16-year-old Jaquise Davis, the Major Crimes Unit have determined his death a self-inflicted accident.

Officials said that a few minutes prior to the shooting, Davis and an unidentified individual committed an armed car-jacking robbery at the corner of Goodman Street and Garson Avenue. Davis and the individual fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, driving to 220 Pennsylvania Avenue.

After parking, officials said that Davis ran from the vehicle to the door of the residence. While running, he accidentally shot himself. Following the footage review and a confirmation from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, Davis’ cause of death has been determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Starting this week, the Monroe County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) will be offering free Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccinations at various community locations and events, officials announced Tuesday.

A bivalent vaccine, according to the FDA, is designed to attack two different strains of the COVID-19 virus.

“We also know that the most recent strains of COVID have not been prevented entirely from the original series of vaccines, which is why the new bivalent booster was developed to help counteract the current strains of COVID-19 that we have here in our community,” Monroe County Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Mendoza said.

In additional to several clinics, the MCDPH mobile unit will be providing bivalent boosters at affordable housing locations, senior living facilities and shelters throughout the fall.

“We’re working very closely with the pharmacies because unlike before, we’re not going to be holding a huge convention center sized vaccine operation,” Dr. Mendoza added. “We’re going to be doing much more targeted settings with populations that are harder to reach.”

The news comes days after New York Governor Kathy Hochul formally ended the COVID-19 state disaster emergency, through choosing not to extend the emergency. It expired on September 12.

To be eligible for the booster series, individuals must have the first series of the COVID-19 vaccine completed. While Dr. Mendoza said the virus is too unpredictable for experts to determine the necessity of an annual shot, the winter months have historically shown an increase in COVID-19 infections due to people spending more time indoors.

“Well I think the first, most important concern is to think about what your own individual risk is,” Dr. Mendoza said. “If you are somebody who is older, particularly 65 and older or if you have chronic medical concerns, we really want to encourage you to get that new booster.”

He then expained that we’re in a shifting period, not only with the seasons changing, but with the pandemic overall.

“Our numbers aren’t that reliable for now, I’ll be honest with you, because a lot of people aren’t reporting their positive cases to the state or to us,” he said. “Trying to figure out: how do we stay in this without talking down about people who are wearing their masks, or minimizing individuals’ desire to get their vaccine. That’s a personal choice. Let’s respect that, let’s be kind and civil people to one another.”

Appointments are required for most County vaccine clinics, and can be made online. The clinic dates and locations are as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Edgerton Recreation Center (41 Backus Street)

at the Edgerton Recreation Center (41 Backus Street) Friday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. at the Cameron Community Ministries (48 Cameron Street)

at the Cameron Community Ministries (48 Cameron Street) Saturday, Sept. 17 from 12 – 2:45 p.m. Near the Roundhouse Pavilion in Genesee Valley Park (Elmwood Avenue entrance)

Near the Roundhouse Pavilion in Genesee Valley Park (Elmwood Avenue entrance) Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 19 at the Monroe County Fleet Center (145 Paul Road)

The Pfizer bivalent booster is available to individuals 12 years and older whose last COVID-19 vaccination was at least two months ago.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Water Authority (MCWA) said Tuesday that the number of complaints for poor water odor and taste are higher this year compared to 2021 and 2020 in the months of August and September. They say the complaints mainly involve a musty or metallic smell or taste, but can range from person to person.

The water is still safe to drink, MCWA confirmed. If there were any safety issues, public notice would be required. They also add that their water is in compliance with the federal Safe Drinking Water Act and the New York State Public Health Law, and their treatment “is overseen by the state health department.”

Ken Naugle, water quality manager for MCWA, said that generally these odor or taste complaints are highest in August and September, as they say that the higher water temperature of Lake Ontario cause changes in the “biogroup” that eventually may affect taste.ADVERTISING

“Those issues are usually related to the amount of organic matter that exists in Lake Ontario or any surface water lake located are used as a drinking water source,” Naugle said.

If you are experiencing what MCWA calls an “aesthetic” issue — meaning the odor and taste is off — they recommend refrigerating the water until its cold, then try another taste.

Further, they also suggest running the water until it’s at its coldest on the tap, then bring the water outside for a taste. MCWA says that sometimes chemical cleaners that are used in kitchens can affect the taste.

To report an odor or taste issue, people can call 585-442-2000, or visit their website.

But for some, the taste can still be tough to swallow.

Dana Gamache has been living in Irondequoit for about the past decade. She said the water has always had a chlorinated taste, but this year, it’s been worse.

“Every time I try to try to drink out of it, I can’t drink out of it. I just, it’s just too pungent. And it makes me gag,” Gamache said. The MCWA says that a slight chlorine taste could come from the small amount they say they use to keep bacteria from growing.

Gamache also said that the water has been drying out her skin more than usual, and has affected the health of her hair.

Naugle said that while there is an increase of calls this year, the short-term peak is a part of a 30-year decline, and that the number of calls they receive is a very small percentage of the nearly 800,000 people that the MCWA supplies.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “This time we really want to get this done right,” School Board President Cynthia Elliot said Tuesday night on the search for a permanent superintendent for the Rochester City School District.

Elliot was presented with three possible options to conduct the superintendent search: The board itself can decide, BOCES can help find someone, or a private firm can do it.

Former superintendent Dr. Lesli-Myers Small stepped down over the summer. Dr. Carmine Peluso is currently serving as the interim superintendent.

State Monitor Dr. Shelly Jallow weighed in on those three possibilities. “So that’s one of your first decision points as to if you’re going to do a search: who is going to do that search?” she said.

Board member Camille Simmons wants the community to have input, to which Jallow responded “absolutely.”

“Because I believe that it’s so important for the community on every level to be it internal employees, our parents, our students — what have you, be a part of this at the inception,” said Simmons.RCSD superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small ‘separating’ from district

Jallow said the Board needs to decide a timeline as to when they want a permanent superintendent, also if the search will be an open—or a confidential—search.

“The idea is that people who apply understand that their candidacy will be kept confidential,” she explained.

That process is kept quiet until there’s a final group of selections. “When you get to the finalists, usually it becomes a public presentation to the community,” Jallow said.

Not everyone though, wants a confidential process. “We have to be honest about who we are. We’re leakers. We leak stuff here. And that would turn someone who applied here off immediately,” Commissioner Ricardo Adams said.

Commissioner James Patterson said no matter how the search is conducted, it all comes down to one thing.”But I would not be looking for anyone that would be here to serve their own purposes. It would have to be our children first,” he said.