Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, September 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday September 1, 2021.

It’s that time of year again when students and teachers are heading back to the classroom, under more traditional circumstances than this time last year.

School begins for the academic year Tuesday for Penfield and Wayne Central School Districts.

Some parents who spoke to News 8 say they are glad to have their children back to school for fully in-person instruction, including Penfield parent Nicole Felts who has two elementary-age children.

She said remote learning was a challenge last year and she said she had concerns about students falling behind.

Felts says she also hopes the Penfield Central School District provides adequate mask breaks for younger students who may not know when it is OK to remove their masks.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced she would call legislators back to the state capital to discuss lengthening the state eviction moratorium to mid-January.

“It is my goal to expand the eviction moratorium, to expand rental assistance programs from today to January 15,” the New York governor said Tuesday evening. “We also know that landlords are struggling, and we need to protect small businesses as well.”

According to the governor, they’ll also chat about a few key issues, including appointments to the newly-created state cannabis board, as well as changes to the open meetings law the governor says will help them continue virtually.

President Biden defended the United States’ exit from Afghanistan as an “extraordinary success,” in the face of criticism over the hundreds of Americans who are still there and the 13 American troops who died in a terrorist attack.

After two decades, the United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan just before midnight in Kabul Monday, ending America’s longest war. It’s likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans.

Hours before Biden’s Tuesday deadline for shutting down a final airlift, and thus ending the U.S. war, Air Force transport planes carried a remaining contingent of troops from Kabul airport late Monday. Thousands of troops had spent a harrowing two weeks protecting the airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans, Americans and others seeking to escape a country once again ruled by Taliban militants.

In remarks at the White House on Tuesday, Biden pointed to the 120,000 people the U.S. airlifted out of Kabul during the evacuation.

He also said the U.S. government had reached out 19 times since March — prior to his public announcement that he was going to end the U.S. war — to encourage all American citizens in Afghanistan to leave. He acknowledged that 100 to 200 were unable to get out when the airlift ended Monday.

“I was not going to extend this forever war,” Biden said in an address from the White House State Dining Room. “And I was not going to extend a forever exit.”

A Rochester man is facing a number of charges in connection to a triple shooting in the city last month.

Police officials announced Tuesday that 29-year-old Michael Parnell is charged with:

Attempted murder in the second degree

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Two counts of assault in the second degree

Reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Rochester police officers responded to the Barrel of Dolls strip club at 173 Anderson Avenue on July 17 for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, three adult men were found with gunshot wounds, one of which had life-threatening injuries and required hospital treatment. Police say all three victims survived their injuries.

The New York State Department of Health has eliminate the religious exemption for health care workers statewide who do not want to get vaccine.

The decision was unanimous.

The department of health also established a deadline that all hospitals and nursing homes must require their employees to be fully vaccinated, with the first dose received no later than September 27.

“Years back, when they mandated Measles vaccination, they did so in the absence of any religious exemptions,” said Steven Hanks, St. Peter’s Health Partners Chief Clinical Officer. “They felt that the public health outweighed the religious rights. I don’t believe we’re going to see a huge exodus of staff and I believe that’s the case because everybody is in the same boat.”

Other health care facilities covered in the provision include diagnostics, treatment centers, home health agencies, and long term health care programs.

A portion of I-490 East was closed Tuesday evening, after a tractor trailer rolled over in the roadway.

Three lanes were closed to traffic along 490 East approaching the Goodman Street exit. One lane remained open to rush hour traffic.

The roadway has since been cleared.

Investigators have not shared any information about the cause of the crash or any potential injuries.

The Buffalo Bills’ proposed new $1.4 billion stadium would include about 60,000 seats and 60 suites, The Associated Press has learned.

The Bills’ proposal includes a timeline for construction with a completion date pegged for no later than 2027 based on how quickly a deal can be struck, a person with direct knowledge of the documents presented to state and county officials told the AP on condition of anonymity because the plan has not been made public.

The team’s current lease expires in July 2023 and would be extended until the new facility is opened, should the project be approved by the state of New York and Erie County.

Life is good across WNY today.

The remnants of Ida remain well to our south into the evening, allowing our weather to change very little outside of our natural temperature drop after dark. Lows tonight will again range from the lower 60s to upper 50s with only thin clouds blocking our view of the stars.

Ida’s remnants will carve a path that eventually takes it close to New York City into Wednesday night. Locally, we’ll again filter our sunshine as a thin layer of overcast presses in north of the rain shield. We continue to advertise a rain-free Wednesday across the Rochester area as Ida’s northern flank of rain only brushes the Southern Tier.

Not far to our east across southeast New York, flash flooding remains a major concern with several inches of fresh rain expected on top of what has been a very wet month of August. To that end, Ida will indeed affect the state of New York rather significantly. Just not our part of it.

By Thursday, Ida’s remnants peel eastward and establish a fresh flow from Canada that will reinforce our cooler weather pattern with sunshine emerging Thursday and Friday. We’ll end our week with highs only around 70 degrees and lows into the middle and upper 50s, offering a pleasant tease toward the inevitable Fall weather September tends to bring.

Speaking of, both the 6-10 and 8-14 day temperature outlook favors cooler weather across the Great Lakes. As we find down our final weeks of Summer, it appears our days of very warm air are waning.

As far as our weekend forecast goes, we’ll target highs in the upper 70s with partial sunshine Saturday. Both Sunday and Labor Day Monday look like at least scattered storms will be in the forecast.